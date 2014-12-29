BEIJING Dec 29 China's Xiaomi Inc, one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone makers, has raised $1.1 billion in a round of funding that values the privately held company at $45 billion, Chief Executive Lei Jun said Monday on social media.

Investors include private equity funds All-Stars Investment, DST Global, Hopu Investment Management, and Yunfeng Capital, as well as Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Lei said on Weibo. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)