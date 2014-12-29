(Adds details)
BEIJING Dec 29 China's Xiaomi Inc, one
of the world's fastest-growing smartphone makers, has raised
$1.1 billion in a round of funding that cements its status as
one of the world's most valuable private technology companies at
a valuation of $45 billion.
Investors include private equity funds All-Stars Investment,
DST Global, Hopu Investment Management, and Yunfeng Capital, as
well as Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Chief Executive Lei
Jun said Monday on Weibo, confirming earlier media reports.
The deal is one of the first high-profile scores for
All-Stars, a recently established fund headed by former Morgan
Stanley tech analyst Richard Ji. It also strengthens ties
between Lei and fellow tech magnate Jack Ma, the Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd executive chairman who invests privately
through his Yunfeng Capital fund.
Industry sales data from recent quarters show Xiaomi has
risen in just three years to become the world's No. 3 smartphone
maker - behind only Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Apple Inc - and the latest round of investment enforces
its standing as one of the world's most valuable private
companies.
At $45 billion, Xiaomi is now worth nearly three times the
market capitalisation of Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's
No. 1 PC maker, and more than quadruple the $10 billion
valuation it garnered during its last financing round in 2013.
Xiaomi's skyrocketing valuation reflects investors' belief
that it will grow into a global powerhouse despite signs it is
encountering intellectual property challenges outside China.
This month sales in India were temporarily halted after Swedish
telecommunciations firm Ericsson filed a patent complaint.
Xiaomi brands itself as an Internet company that eschews
traditional marketing and sells hardware at low prices as a
distribution channel for its real money maker - software and
services.
It has been investing heavily in other manufacturers with
the aim of building an ecosystem of Internet-connected devices
and appliances to extend its reach beyond smartphones.
Other Xiaomi backers include Singapore sovereign wealth fund
Temasek Holdings Pte, Qiming Venture Partners, Morningside
Venture Capital and DST, the Russian tech fund that has also
taken pre-IPO stakes in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Indian
e-commerce giant Flipkart and Facebook Inc.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Sunil Nair)