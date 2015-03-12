(Writes through to add background, executives' comments)
By Aditi Shah and Aman Shah
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 12 Chinese smartphone
maker Xiaomi Inc said on Thursday it would invest further and
begin local production within 12 to 18 months in India, one of
the world's fastest-growing markets and currently dominated by
Samsung Electronics and local firms like Micromax
IPO-MINF.NS.
The five-year-old Chinese company, whose name means "little
rice," entered the Indian market in July last year and its
low-priced but feature-rich smartphones have proved a big hit,
with sales of over a million phones within five months.
"We want to invest deeply in this market, we want to have a
significant amount of research and development done here -- not
only for India but the rest of the world," Hugo Barra, Xiaomi's
vice president of international operations, said.
Xiaomi, already the fifth-largest phone company in the
Indian market, is evaluating various locations to set up a
manufacturing unit and is in talks with local partners and state
governments, Barra said, adding that the process is likely to
take at least a year.
Barra's comments highlight how important the India market is
regarded by Xiaomi, valued at $45 billion after a December
funding round, said Neil Shah, a Mumbai-based research director
for devices at Counterpoint Research.
Barra did not say how much Xiaomi might be prepared to
invest in India, its largest market outside China, but the
company is looking to put money into start-ups and rolling out
service centres.
"The fundamental point is we want to build deeply rooted
Indian products because this is a hugely important market for us
and there is nothing more powerful than being a local business,"
he said, adding that India could also serve as an export hub.
"We are looking at (serving) the domestic market to start
with but as we expand into other markets, particularly other
markets in south Asia, it could make sense to export," he said.
In December Swedish telecoms equipment firm Ericsson
obtained a court order temporarily halting Xiaomi's
shipments to India, claiming the Chinese company had not been
paying royalties on its patents. The matter is pending in an
Indian court.
However, speaking at the launch of its latest smartphone in
India, Barra said it was "business as usual" for Xiaomi, which
sold upwards of 60,000 phones a week last year.
The company, which sells its phones primarily through flash
sales on online retailer Flipkart.com, also said it will open
100 stores in India this year to help consumers "experience" the
company's devices, but will not sell them at these stores.
"They will have to go with physical distribution if they
want to go beyond the urban consumers who are just buying online
and the setting up of a local manufacturing facility would be a
step in that direction," Shah said.
(Editing by Sunil Nair and Greg Mahlich)