BEIJING, July 22 China's Xiaomi unveiled on
Tuesday its new flagship Mi 4 smartphone, aimed squarely at the
premium handset market dominated by Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The Mi 4 will feature a Qualcomm Inc Snapdragon 801
2.5Ghz processor and 5-inch 1080p screen, said Lei Jun, Xiaomi's
chief executive, at a launch event in Beijing.
Founded in 2010 by Lei, Xiaomi seeks to cut costs by
eschewing brick-and-mortar stores in favor of web-based
distribution and word-of-mouth marketing.
