BEIJING, Sept 22 Xiaomi Inc, China's leading
smartphone maker, announced on Tuesday two prepaid wireless
plans to mark its debut as a mobile virtual network operator
(MVNO) competing against China's national carriers.
MVNOs, which purchase network capacity from large carriers
and resell mobile plans under their own branding, have failed to
gain traction in China, where three state-owned giants dominate
the telecoms industry.
But as China's most popular handset brand, Xiaomi's foray
into the sector could finally kickstart the MVNO industry and
provide a boost for Chinese telecom regulators who have sought
for years to introduce market competition against the trio of
state-owned carriers often criticised for their poor
profitability and perceived bloat.
Xiaomi's new wireless business, called Mi Mobile, will offer
voice and data services and utilise either the China Unicom
or China Telecom networks.
The launch comes less than six months after Google Inc
announced it would launch an MVNO service in the United
States called "Fi" that piggybacks off Sprint and
T-Mobile's networks.
There have been rumours that Apple is similarly
mulling an MVNO business, although the iPhone maker has not
disclosed any plans.
At a Tuesday launch event in Beijing, Xiaomi, which was
valued at $45 billion after a December funding round, also
unveiled its new flagship handset called the Mi 4c, a 1299 yuan
($203.76) Android smartphone featuring a Qualcomm
processor, 5-inch display and 13-megapixel camera.
($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)