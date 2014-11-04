Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING Nov 4 China's Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd , the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer, will invest $1 billion in television content building, the company said on its official Weibo microblog on Tuesday.
The investment is aimed at enriching the company's content and becoming a 'leading bellwether for the industry', Xiaomi said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)