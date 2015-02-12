SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Xiaomi, China's
largest smartphone company, will begin selling headphones, smart
wristbands and other accessories online in the United States in
coming months, taking its first tentative step onto Apple Inc's
home turf without its signature Mi mobile devices.
The company also said it is close to securing a
manufacturing partner in Brazil, which will help it skirt
punishing tariffs on imported electronics when it begins sales
in Latin America's largest economy in the first half of this
year.
Xiaomi, a five-year-old upstart whose name means "Little
Rice," came out of nowhere to become China's fastest-selling
mobile brand. It has been rapidly expanding its global footprint
through direct, online sales.
The company was valued at $45 billion in a December funding
round that drew investors ranging from Singapore's sovereign
wealth fund to a private capital firm backed by Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd co-founder Jack Ma.
Its Mi devices, which scored with Chinese users because of
their low cost and the company's heavy reliance on user
interaction and feedback, are now sold online across Asia,
including most recently India.
Brazil marks the company's first foray with smartphones
outside of its home continent. Global operations vice president
Hugo Barra said Xiaomi intends to begin selling its phones there
in the first half of this year.
The company is in "extremely advanced discussions" with at
least half a dozen manufacturing partners there, Barra, a former
Google Inc executive, said without revealing names,
which will help it side-step a roughly 60 percent tax on foreign
electronics.
The industry is particularly curious about Xiaomi's
potential to make a dent in the United States, which is the
world's biggest mobile market in dollar terms but one where
phone sales are controlled by telecoms carriers and where Apple
holds sway.
Co-founder and President Lin Bin told reporters on Thursday
that Xiaomi will launch its first online sales site, Mi.com, in
a few months, directly selling items from earphones to smart
bands to American consumers.
The company is eschewing bigger-ticket items like phones and
tablets for now partly because of the United States'
carrier-sales and phone subsidy structure, which eliminates
Xiaomi's cost advantage. More generally, Bin and Barra talked
about the time and effort needed to tailor its MIUI
Android-based operating systems for individual markets and
obtain certification, among other things.
Xiaomi's main intention for now is to engage American
consumers and try and build a community there the same way it
has in China and India - through fan events, interaction with
users on social media such as a dedicated Facebook page, and
gradually coming to know both local preferences and building its
brand.
For example, Barra told Reuters how Xiaomi might put its
self-branded headphones in front of U.S. audiophiles and tweak
the product depending on their detailed feedback.
"We're keen on being in the conversation in the U.S.," he
told reporters.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Leslie Adler)