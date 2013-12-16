BRIEF-Hoylu acquires Creative Minds Consulting, LLC
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
Dec 16 Xilinmen Furniture Co Ltd
* Says signs agreements with Disney and Animation International on brand and product marketing
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage:
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
* Changes have been made to the directors’ remuneration policy with effect from january 1 2017