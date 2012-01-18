(Adds conference call details)
* Q3 sales $511.1 mln vs est $499.3 mln
* Q3 EPS $0.47 vs est $0.37
* Sees Q4 sales up 2-6 pct
* Shares up 7 percent
By Himank Sharma
Jan 18 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc
expects to post fourth-quarter results at the mid-point of
analysts' estimates, allaying fears of a continued slowdown in
the semiconductor industry.
Xilinx' shares rose 7 percent in extended trading after the
announcement. Rival Altera Corp was also up 5 percent
after the bell.
The maker of programmable chips expects revenue to grow 2
percent to 6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter to
$521.2 million to $541.8 million. Analysts were expecting
revenue of $533.3 million for the period.
Xilinx' announcement follows better-than-expected
outlook by rival chipmakers this week. Linear Technology
forecast strong third-quarter sales on improving
bookings, while Dutch chipmaker ASML said it expects
strong demand to continue into the second half of the year.
The semiconductor industry saw business stall in the middle
of 2011 as demand for consumer gadgets slowed in the wake of
broader economic uncertainties. Manufacturers worried about a
gloomy economy began to cut orders of new chips and use up
existing inventories.
Xilinx, which derives a majority of its revenue from
communications end-markets, said it expects the segment to rise
slightly in the fourth quarter.
"People were expecting the worst for the March quarter given
they were expecting the cautious data points, particularly
around the communications market," ThinkEquity analyst Sujeeva
De Silva said.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects its inventory
days -- the amount of time it takes the company to produce and
ship products -- to "decline significantly" -- signaling
stronger demand.
"The inventory corrections appear to have subsided for the
industry and for the company," Raymond James analyst Hans
Mosesmann told Reuters.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore, Additional reporting
by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Supriya Kurane)