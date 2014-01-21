Jan 21 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc reported a 70 percent jump in quarterly profit as sales rose in its wired communications, aerospace and defense businesses.

Net income jumped to $175.9 million, or 61 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $103.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $586.8 million.

Chips made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers.