* Sees 1st-qtr revenue of $617.8 mln-$642.5 mln vs est
$638.4 mln
* Fourth-quarter EPS $0.53/shr vs est $0.55/shr
* Fourth-quarter revenue $617.8 mln vs est $612.1 mln
* Shares down 5 pct in after hours trading
(Adds details on background, fourth quarter results and analyst
estimates; Updates share movement)
April 23 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc forecast
current-quarter revenue largely below analysts' average
estimate, saying it expects sales from its aerospace, defense
and wired telecom customers to be flat.
Shares of Xilinx, which also reported weaker-than-expected
profit for the quarter ended March 29, were down 5 percent in
extended trade.
Xilinx said it expected first-quarter revenue to stay flat
or rise up to 4 percent sequentially.
This works out to revenue of $617.8 million-$642.5 million
for the quarter ending June.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $638.4
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which gets nearly half its revenue from telecom
customers, expects fourth-quarter gross margins of about 68
percent.
Xilinx's chips are used by the U.S. Air Force and the
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), as well as by
investors who make high-frequency trades.
High-frequency trading refers to trades based on complex
computer-based algorithms that guide decisions on what stocks to
buy or sell.
Xilinx's net income rose to $156 million, or 53 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $130.6 million, or
47 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 55 cents per share
on revenue of $612.1 million.
The company, which counts Sweden-based Ericsson
and Hong Kong-based ZTE Corp among its major
customers, said revenue rose 16 percent $617.8 million.
Xilinx expects revenue from its wired communications
business, part of its largest end market - communications and
data center - to be flat in the current quarter due to declining
orders from a couple of large customers.
Sales at Xilinx's industrial, aerospace & defense business
decreased 3 percent from the previous quarter.
The company's shares closed at $52.42 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Simon Jennings)