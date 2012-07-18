July 18 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc's first-quarter profit fell 16 percent on lower sales of its programmable chips.

Profit dropped to $129.8 million, or 47 cents a share, from $154.4 million, or 56 cents a share, last year.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $582.8 million. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)