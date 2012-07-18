BRIEF-Freeport to cut Indonesia operations if export approval delayed
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia operations
July 18 Chipmaker Xilinx Inc's first-quarter profit fell 16 percent on lower sales of its programmable chips.
Profit dropped to $129.8 million, or 47 cents a share, from $154.4 million, or 56 cents a share, last year.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $582.8 million. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia operations
* Camrova signs binding loi for investment in small-scale copper plant in Chile
* Total fee-earning assets under management of $34.0 billion as at January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: