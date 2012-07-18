* Q1 rev $582.8 mln vs est $575 mln

July 18 Programmable chipmaker Xilinx Inc reported a lower first-quarter profit and forecast current quarter revenue well below expectations, suggesting that communications customers are still holding back on orders.

Revenue from the company's Communications & Data Center products segment slid 9 percent for the first quarter, while total revenue fell 5 percent.

"People think there's a second-half recovery for communications but the visibility is fairly weak ... things still seem difficult in communication infrastructure," ThinkEquity analyst Sujeeva De Silva said.

Xilinx's communications customers include Sweden-based Ericsson and Hong Kong-based ZTE Corp.

Ericsson, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, while rivals Alcatel-Lucent and ZTE recently issued a profit warnings.

Xilinx expects revenue for the current quarter to fall 4 percent to 8 percent from the first quarter, translating to about $536.2 million to $559.5 million. Analysts were expecting $586.1 million.

"Within communications there will be certain pockets of growth ... However, we expect these areas to be offset by declines isolated to a couple of major end customers," Chief Financial Officer Jon Olson said on a conference call with analysts.

San Jose, California-based Xilinx, which gets nearly half of its revenue from telecom customers, has faced slacking demand in the last few quarters after years of break-neck growth when telecom operators ramped up capacity.

The company, which makes programmable chips used in cars and industrial machinery, earned $129.8 million or 47 cents per share in the first quarter, down from $154.4 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $582.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per share on revenue of $575 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xilinx shares were down at $31.05 in extended trading. They closed at $32.01 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)