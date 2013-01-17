Jan 17 Programmable chipmaker Xilinx Inc reported an 18 percent drop in quarterly profit on lower sales in its older product lines.

Third-quarter net income fell to $103.6 million, or 38 cents per share, from $127 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which makes programmable chips used in cars and industrial machinery, fell to $509.8 million from $511.1 million a year earlier.