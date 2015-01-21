US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq lifted by energy, discretionary stocks
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jan 21 Programmable chip maker Xilinx Inc forecast weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue and reported third-quarter revenue that missed the average analyst estimate, hurt by weak sales to broadcast and communications customers.
The company's shares fell 5.3 percent to $39.30 in after market trading.
Xilinx reported a 9 percent fall in sales from the broadcast, consumer and automotive end market, and a 7 percent fall in sales to communications and data center customers in the third quarter.
Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can be programmed by customers to do specific tasks, eliminating hefty expenses to develop custom chips.
Xilinx, which dominates the programmable chip market along with Altera Corp, said it expected current-quarter sales to fall 2 to 6 percent sequentially, which translates to revenue of $557.9 million-$581.6 million. Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $634.1 million.
The company's net income fell to $168.5 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 27, from $175.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $593.5 million from $586.8 million, but missed the average analyst estimate of $616.6 million.
Shares of Xilinx, whose customers include Ericsson and the U.S. Air Force, fell nearly 6 percent in 2014. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Simon Jennings)
SAO PAULO, March 29 The Mexican peso strengthened on Wednesday, supported by rising oil prices and bets that the central bank will increase interest rates this week. The peso firmed 1 percent after losing 1.4 percent in the previous two days. Traders expect Mexico's central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate this week for the fifth meeting in a row but at a slower pace following the peso's recent rally. Bets that U.S. President Donald Trump will not impose big