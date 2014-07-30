July 30 Xiamen Dazhou Xingye Resources Holdings Co Ltd

* Says to raise 860 million yuan (139.36 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says to scrap assets restructuring plan, shares to resume trade on July 31

