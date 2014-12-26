BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
Dec 26 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 3.5 billion yuan ($563.48 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13z9rMo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).