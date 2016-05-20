BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 20 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd :
* Says it sets coupon rate for 3.5 billion yuan worth of 2016 corporate bonds at 5.2 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HJpUXc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago