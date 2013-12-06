UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to sell 100 million shares of Bank of Jilin to Shanghai Port & Shipping Equity Investment Co Ltd for 210 million yuan ($34.5 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyd35v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0913 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources