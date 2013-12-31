UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 31 China's Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, for a combined 1.16 billion yuan ($191.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xaf75v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources