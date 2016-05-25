May 25 Xinjiang Yilite Industry :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 30 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zEPD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)