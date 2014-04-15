April 15 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says has signed share transfer agreement to acquire about 89 percent of UK's Highland Group Holdings Ltd

* Says buys the Highland's stake with valuation at an estimated 179.5 million pounds ($300.38 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dem58v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)