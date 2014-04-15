UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 15 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd
* Says has signed share transfer agreement to acquire about 89 percent of UK's Highland Group Holdings Ltd
* Says buys the Highland's stake with valuation at an estimated 179.5 million pounds ($300.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dem58v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources