UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd
* Says acquires about 89 percent of UK's Highland Group Holdings Ltd for 155.3 million pounds ($260.76 million) in cash
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kab22w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources