Jan 14 Dan Dong XinTai Electric Co Ltd

* Says sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 16.31 yuan per share

* says aims to raise 257.3 million yuan ($42.58 million) in its IPO

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zuk95v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0434 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)