UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co Ltd
* Says to set up lyocell production JV of registered capital 400 million yuan ($64.62 million) with partners, such as Lanpec Tech
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ap2tEv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources