UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit at 405-435 million yuan (66.14-71.04 million US dollar) versus net loss of 37.6 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1o8EA3c
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1237 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources