(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
ratings on Xinyuan
Real Estate Co., Ltd (Xinyuan; B+/Stable) and its bonds due 2018
will not be
impacted even if the proposed amendments in the consent
solicitation announced
on 27 January 2014 are adopted.
The purpose of the consent solicitation is to bring the
indenture of the bonds
due 2018 into conformity with the terms of the bonds due 2019.
Major proposed
amendments of the indenture include raising the cap on the
amount and adding
categories of permitted indebtedness and permitted subsidiary
indebtedness;
adding more categories of permitted investments; and waiving the
fairness
opinion requirement for transactions with significant
shareholder TPG Capital.
The proposed amendments will loosen the existing indentures on
the bonds due
2018, but the changes are not material, especially given the
fact that the bonds
due 2019 already feature the looser indentures. If the proposed
indenture
changes are adopted, Fitch expects Xinyuan to have greater
investment
flexibility to increase its leverage, which will improve its
business scale and
provide it more opportunities to develop projects with other
developers and
investors.
For a more detailed discussion on Xinyuanâ€™s rating, see
â€œFitch Rates Xinyuan
Real Estate's US Dollar Notes Final 'B+'â€� dated 6 December
2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Su Aik Lim
Director
+ 65 6796 7233
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Committee Chairperson
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
