Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects figure in headline to $460 mln)
JAKARTA Oct 1 Indonesia's second-largest telecoms firm PT XL Axiata Tbk said it has agreed to sell 3,500 telecommunication towers to PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk for 5.6 trillion rupiah ($460 million).
The deal is expected to be concluded by the end of the year, XL Axiata said in a statement.
The sale is aimed at paying off some of its debt after the company acquired telecommunication operator PT Axis Telekom for $865 million this year.
(1 US dollar = 12,188 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)