Oct 17 JBS USA said it signed an agreement with
privately held beef processor XL Foods to manage one of its
Canadian operations, which has been idle since Sept. 27 over E.
coli contamination.
Under the terms of the agreement, JBS USA, a subsidiary of
Brazil-based JBS S.A, also has an option to purchase
the Canadian and U.S. operations of XL Foods for $50 million in
cash and $50 million in JBS S.A shares.
Last month, the United States halted imports of beef
products from XL Foods' Lakeside plant in Brooks, Alberta, due
to findings of E. coli bacteria, which can cause potentially
life-threatening illness.
JBS USA said it will manage the XL plant in Brooks and will
not assume debt or liabilities of XL Foods, one of the largest
beef producers in Canada.
XL Foods, responsible for one of the biggest beef recalls in
Canadian history, said on Sunday it was recalling 800 workers at
the plant just a day after a mass layoff of 2,000 had
jeopardized an effort to resume production.
Regarding the JBS USA agreement, Brian Nilsson, co-CEO of XL
Foods, said in a statement: "This action is another positive
step to relicensing the XL Lakeside beef plant in Brooks,
Alberta."