Jan 9 Xl Group Plc
* Recommended acquisition of Catlin Group Limited by XL
Group Plc
* Is intended that acquisition will be effected by means of
a two-step, integrated process comprising a scheme of
arrangement under section 99 of Bermuda Companies Act
* Total value receivable by Catlin shareholders comprises:
for each Catlin share 388 pence in cash and 0.130 new XL share
* Plus expected 2014 final dividend payable by Catlin of 22
pence in cash to Catlin shareholders
* Acquisition is expected to become effective in mid-2015
* Following acquisition, Mike Mcgavick will be chief
executive officer
* Stephen Catlin will be executive deputy chairman, Peter
Porrino will be chief financial officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: