BRIEF-ChemChina extends tender offers for Syngenta to April 28
Feb 23 ChemChina * Says extends public tender offers for Syngenta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
Jan 5 Reinsurer XL Group Plc said it received final approval from Brazilian regulators to set up an insurance operation, helping it tap the Latin-American country's fast-growing non-life insurance market.
Ireland-based XL Group expects to start the operations in the current quarter.
The company, which already has reinsurance operations in Brazil, will now offer casualty, property, professional and specialty insurance services.
Shares of XL Group closed at $19.72 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week showing Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.