BRIEF-Kohl's says launched profit improvement project "to take significant expense out"
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
* Second-quarter oper EPS $0.71 vs est $0.56
* Second-quarter net premiums earned up 7 pct
* Company buys back 6.1 mln shares in the quarter
Aug 7 Reinsurer XL Group Plc posted a second-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, helped by higher premium revenue from its property and casualty segment.
Net income was $221.2 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $225.7 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating income was 71 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net premiums earned from property and casualty business rose 7 percent to $1.40 billion.
During the quarter, XL Group bought back 6.1 million shares for a total of $125 million, it said in a statement.
The company's shares closed at $21.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several