LOS ANGELES May 22 Marvel comic book crime
fighters X-Men have put down their weapons and picked up wedding
rings for the first same-sex marriage in the superhero world,
set for June.
Marvel on Tuesday said Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, a
Canadian with piercing blue eyes and silver-streaked black hair
who can move and fly at superhuman speeds, will propose to his
longtime boyfriend Kyle Jinadu in the issue, "Astonishing X-Men
#50," due on sale May 23.
"The Marvel Universe has always reflected the world outside
your window, so we strive to make sure our characters,
relationships and stories are grounded in that reality," Marvel
editor-in-chief, Axel Alonso said in a statement. "We've been
working on this story for over a year to ensure Northstar and
Kyle's wedding reflects Marvel's 'world outside your window'
tradition."
The pair will marry in the next issue of "Astonishing X-Men
#51," on sale June 20, and some comic book retailers will be
hosting wedding parties on that day, Marvel said.
Northstar and Kyle have been a couple since 2009, but Marvel
is not promising the pair will live happily ever after. In fact,
Marvel asks in its wedding announcement: "Will their path to
wedded matrimony in New York City be smooth or are there hidden
dangers around the corner?"
As if battling evildoers and saving the world weren't
enough.
(Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte)