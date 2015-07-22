July 22 Xoma Corp said its experimental treatment for an inflammatory disease failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study, sending its shares tumbling 30 percent in premarket trading.

The drug developer said the compound, gevokizumab, was not better than a placebo in reducing the risk of inflammation in patient's blood vessels in the eye. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)