(Corrects name of legal adviser in last paragraph)
By Mari Saito
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 PayPal Inc said it would
buy digital money transfer provider Xoom Corp for $890
million as it muscles into a growing international remittance
market and expand in countries like Mexico, India and China
ahead of a spinoff from eBay Inc.
The offer price of $25 per share in cash represents a
premium of about 21 percent to Xoom's Wednesday closing price of
$20.70.
Xoom shares surged on the announcement and were trading
around the offer price in extended trading.
"Our aim is to bring the companies together to make it a
true consumer champion in remittances," PayPal President Dan
Schulman said in an interview with Reuters.
Xoom, which has 1.3 million customers and a presence in 37
countries, allows users to transfer money via desktop, mobile
phones and tablets. The acquisition would allow Xoom to expand
into new markets with less execution risk, Xoom CEO John Kunze
said on Wednesday.
Xoom will operate as a separate service within PayPal after
the completion of the deal.
PayPal faces increasing competition from rivals like Stripe
and Square, which is popular with smaller businesses, and Apple
Inc's Apple Pay. Online commerce foe Amazon.com Inc
is also beginning to explore in-store payments.
The San Jose, California-based company said holders of about
18 percent of Xoom's outstanding shares, including all executive
officers and directors of Xoom and certain entities affiliated
with Sequoia Capital, have agreed to vote for the deal. It
intends to fund the transaction with cash on its balance sheet.
PayPal said the deal, expected to close in the fourth
quarter of 2015, will slightly hurt its adjusted earnings per
share for 2016. The company is slated to
separate from eBay this month and list as an independent
company.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is financial adviser to PayPal,
while Sidley Austin LLP is its legal adviser. Qatalyst Partners
is financial adviser to Xoom and Goodwin Procter LLP is its
legal adviser.
