SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian brokerage firm XP
Investimentos SA filed on Wednesday with securities regulator
CVM for an initial public offering that will include secondary
share offerings.
According to the filing, XP has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co.
as leading underwriter, alongside the investment banking
units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Morgan Stanley
, Banco do Brasil SA, Grupo BTG Pactual
, Bank of America Corp, Banco Bradesco SA
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and J. Safra. SA.
Proceeds from the primary portion of the IPO will be used to
launch new credit products, finance expansion and pay for the
acquisition of Brazilian broker Rico Corretora, XP said.
