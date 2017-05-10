(Updates with XP statement, context)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO May 10 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest private lender, said on Wednesday
it was in talks to acquire a minority stake in online securities
brokerage XP Holding Investimentos SA, which is preparing an
initial public offering.
Itaú has bid 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion) for 49.5 percent
of XP Holding, Brazilian newspapers reported earlier Tuesday.
Shareholders led by founder Guilherme Benchimol would maintain
control of the broker, according to the reports.
XP Holding is aiming to disrupt Brazil's brokerage market
with online services for middle-class investors. An acquisition
by Itaú would turn XP Holding into the newest asset for the
country's biggest private sector bank.
In a securities filing, Itaú said it has not yet signed an
"agreement, transaction or contract" with XP Holding. The filing
did not specify the terms of any potential bid.
Itau shares rose 1 percent in early trading, in line with a
gain by the benchmark Bovespa stock index.
XP Holding said in a statement it does not rule out selling
a minority stake but would not consider a change in control.
XP Holding shareholders, including U.S. buyout firm General
Atlantic LLC, could sell a stake prior to the IPO slated for
late May or June, Reuters reported on March 17. The São
Paulo-based securities firm was seeking a valuation between 12
billion reais and 20.9 billion reais.
($1 = 3.19 reais)
