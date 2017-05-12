(Adds agreement details, including option to acquire
controlling stake)
SAO PAULO May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest bank, has agreed to acquire a 49.9
percent stake in brokerage firm XP Investimentos SA for 6.3
billion reais ($2 billion) and gradually increase its stake with
an option to buy full control.
Itaú will pay 5.7 billion reais to shareholders General
Atlantic LLC and Dyna III fund for their stakes in XP.
Additionally, the bank will inject 600 million reais into the
broker, Itaú said in a securities filing late on Thursday.
According to the transaction terms, Itaú will appoint two
board members at XP Investimentos, and acquire two additional
stakes in 2020 and 2022, increasing its share of XP's capital to
74.9 percent.
XP partners led by founder and Chief Executive Officer
Guilherme Benchimol will maintain control of the broker and run
it separately from Itaú for at least seven years. When Itaú
reaches a 74.9 percent stake in 2022, the bank will still be a
minority shareholder, owning 49.9 percent of voting capital.
Two years later, in 2024, Benchimol and its partners will
have the option to sell their remaining 24.1 percent stake to
Itaú. If they decline to do so, Itaú will have the right to
acquire the remaining stake in 2033.
The deal values the Brazilian broker at around 12 billion
reais, or 20 times its net income. That was on the lower range
of the valuation that XP shareholders had expected in a planned
initial public offering of shares.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Stephen Coates)