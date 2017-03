July 8 XP Power Ltd said its first-half revenue rose 2 percent as the electrical components maker benefitted from continued strength in its operations in Vietnam.

Orders for the six months to June 30 grew 3 percent.

XP Power reiterated its revenue growth outlook for 2014 and expected first-half gross margins to exceed those the company posted a year ago. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)