SAO PAULO Dec 5 U.S.-based buyout firm General
Atlantic LLC agreed to pay 420 million reais ($200 million) for
a 31 percent stake in XP Investimentos CCTVM SA, Brazil's
largest independent brokerage, the companies said on Wednesday.
The purchase, XP said, puts off plans the brokerage had of
listing shares on the stock market next year. "We got to know
General Atlantic and our plans changed," said Guilherme
Benchimol, XP's founder. "We have all we need now for the next
few years."
XP, founded in 2001, boasts more than 70,000 retail
investors and handles more than 20 billion reais ($9.6 billion)
worth of trading each month. XP also owns educational,
insurance, and wealth management units. XP has said it was
considering offering investment banking services, too.
The purchase by General Atlantic follows a 100 million real
($47.8 million) investment in the brokerage last year by private
equity firm Actis. Fo llowing that transaction, XP's original
partners retain 59 percent of the brokerage and Actis owns 10
percent.