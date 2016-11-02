CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team
Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.
CHICAGO Nov 2 Logistics company XPO Logistics Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit versus a loss a year earlier, citing strong ecommerce demand in North America that offset the impact of lackluster economic growth.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company reported third-quarter net income of $13.8 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a loss of $93.1 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, XPO reported earnings of 41 cents per share.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 37 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage: