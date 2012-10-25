German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
Oct 25 XPO Logistics Inc has acquired the freight brokerage business of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, a logistics company owned by private equity firm Welsh Carson, for $50 million in cash, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The acquisition of Turbo Logistics Inc will immediately add to XPO's earnings, the source said.
XPO, which has a market value of about $220 million, has been looking to make acquisitions since it received a $150 million investment from investor Brad Jacobs and his private equity firm in June 2011.
Jacobs, now the CEO of XPO, plans to transform the company into a $4 billion-$5 billion business in a few years, mostly through acquisitions.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.