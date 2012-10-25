German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
Oct 25 XPO Logistics Inc confirmed it acquired the freight brokerage division of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, a logistics company owned by private equity firm Welsh Carson, for $50 million in cash.
The acquisition of Turbo Logistics will immediately add to XPO's earnings, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Turbo, which has revenue of about $120 million, provides expedited transportation and temperature-controlled trucking services.
XPO, valued by the market at about $220 million, has been looking to make acquisitions since it received a $150 million investment from investor Brad Jacobs and his private equity firm in June 2011.
Jacobs, now the CEO of XPO, plans to transform the company into a $4 billion-$5 billion business in a few years, mostly through acquisitions.
The Turbo acquisition is XPO's biggest yet. It acquired Kelron for $8 million and Continental Freight for $3.4 million earlier this year.
The company is in talks with several other acquisition targets, most of them smaller than Turbo, Chief Executive Brad Jacobs told Reuters.
"There is a decent chance we will complete another acquisition by the end of the year," Jacobs said.
He also said the company is in talks for an asset-backed loan facility to give it more liquidity.
The company completed a stock and bond offering this year, prompting speculation among analysts that it was eyeing a large acquisition.
It will have cash of about $265 million after the Turbo acquisition, Jacobs said.
XPO's shares, which have risen about 50 percent since Jacobs invested in the company, closed at $12.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.