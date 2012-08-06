BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
Aug 6 Transport services company XPO Logistics Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and said it acquired truck broker Kelron Logistics to expand into Canada.
XPO paid $8 million for Kelron, which generated trailing 12 months revenue of about $100 million as of June.
The Kelron acquisition will add to earnings from 2013, XPO Chief Executive Brad Jacobs told Reuters.
Jacobs also said XPO was on track to add about $250 million revenue from acquisitions this year.
XPO posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $5.9 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with a net income of $914,000, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, XPO lost 17 cents per share.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $54.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $55.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $13 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.