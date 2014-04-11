April 11 Xp Power Ltd

* Improvement in trading environment first reported during second half of 2013 has continued into new financial year and Q1 order intake was robust

* Revenues in three months to 31 March 2014 were up 7 pct from those achieved in same period a year ago

* Margins also improved, due primarily to increased factory utilisation

* For quarter ended 31 March 2014, constant currency revenues increased by 11 pct on same period in prior year

* Dividend for Q1 of 12 pence per share, a 9 pct increase over prior year

