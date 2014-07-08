EU mergers and takeovers (March 15)
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 8 Xp Power Ltd :
* Group traded in line with board's expectations during first half of year
* Group revenues for six months ended 30 june 2014 increased by 2% from same period in 2013
* Orders for first half of 2014 were 3% higher than prior year
* Increased dividend for q2 of 13 pence per share (2013: 12 pence per share) will be paid on 10 october 2014
* Reiterate guidance that co expects to grow revenues again in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 15 Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.