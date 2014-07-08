July 8 Xp Power Ltd :

* Group traded in line with board's expectations during first half of year

* Group revenues for six months ended 30 june 2014 increased by 2% from same period in 2013

* Orders for first half of 2014 were 3% higher than prior year

* Increased dividend for q2 of 13 pence per share (2013: 12 pence per share) will be paid on 10 october 2014

