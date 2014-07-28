Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
July 28 XP Power Ltd :
* H1 profit before tax 12.2 million pounds versus 10.4 million pounds
* Order intake increased by 2 pct to 51.1 million pounds (+9 pct in constant currency)
* Revenue increased by 2 pct to 50.2 million pounds (+9 pct in constant currency)
* Anticipate growing revenues again in 2014, although this underlying growth is expected to be impacted by translation effects of us dollar relative to sterling." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.