July 28 XP Power Ltd :

* H1 profit before tax 12.2 million pounds versus 10.4 million pounds

* Order intake increased by 2 pct to 51.1 million pounds (+9 pct in constant currency)

* Revenue increased by 2 pct to 50.2 million pounds (+9 pct in constant currency)

* Anticipate growing revenues again in 2014, although this underlying growth is expected to be impacted by translation effects of us dollar relative to sterling."