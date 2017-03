Jan 9 XP Power Ltd :

* Revenues for twelve months ended 31 December 2014 were ahead by 5 percent in constant currency

* Dividend of 14 pence per share for Q3 will be paid today, 9 January 2015

* Orders received in 2014 were 105.1 million stg, representing a new record for group

* Mixed global economic climate, we enter 2015 with positive momentum and therefore expect that we should be able to show further modest growth in revenues in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)