Feb 24 XP Power Ltd : * FY revenue £101.1M * FY adjusted profit before tax £22.9M * Final dividend per share 19.0 pence * Total dividend per share 55.0 pence * Order intake increased by 7% to £103.7 million * If this improvement is sustained we would expect to grow revenues again in 2014 * The macro-economic outlook for customers has shown gradual improvement in the second half of 2013 * FY gross margin 49.1 pct