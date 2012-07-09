* H1 revenue down 10 pct

* Sees higher revenue in H2 on more orders

* Q2 div raised to 11 pence per share

July 9 Electrical components maker XP Power Ltd said revenue for the first half of this year fell 10 percent as the company received fewer orders in the fourth quarter of 2011.

The company said bookings in the first half rose 16 percent, which would result in higher revenue for the second half, on a sequential basis.

The environment for capital goods spending remains subdued, the company said in a statement, but added that customers were placing orders at a higher rate than in the second half of last year.

XP Power raised its second quarter dividend to 11 pence per share, up from the 10 pence it paid a year earlier.

The company's shares, which fell 38 percent in the last one year, closed at 1,050 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)